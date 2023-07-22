Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Keshi Anderson (right) was a key member of Blackpool's 2021 promotion-winning team

Keshi Anderson has signed a one-year deal at Birmingham City.

The forward left Blackpool at the end of his contract last month and has been on trial at St Andrew's in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old Crystal Palace product was allowed to leave the Seasiders with the club unable to offer him a deal.

Anderson has featured for Birmingham in preseason friendlies against Solihull Moors, Cartagena and Northampton, registering two assists.

Able to play as a winger or striker, Anderson was a key player as Blackpool were promoted to the Championship in 2021.

After failing to make a first-team appearance at Palace, he had loan spells at Doncaster, Bolton, Northampton and Swindon, with the latter signing him permanently before his move to Blackpool.

"I have been here three weeks now, so I got to know the boys, got to know the place well, and enjoyed my time so far," Anderson told the Blues website external-link .

