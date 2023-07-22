Last updated on .From the section Reading

Charlie Savage could not help Forest Green avoid relegation to the fourth tier of English football last season

Reading have signed Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage on a four-year deal following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Savage, the son of ex-Wales midfielder Robbie, came through the academy set-up at Manchester United.

He made his debut in the Champions League against Young Boys in 2021 and played 15 games on loan with Forest Green Rovers in League One last season.

Head of football operations Mark Bowen said Savage, 20, has bags of "talent".

Bowen told the club's website: external-link "Charlie is a young man who is already beginning to realise his potential and it will be exciting to see him continue to elevate his game."

