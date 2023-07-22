Layton Stewart: Preston North End sign striker from Liverpool for undisclosed fee
Championship club Preston North End have signed striker Layton Stewart from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old, whose sole senior appearance for the Reds came in the EFL Cup last season, has agreed a three-year contract at Deepdale.
"We'll take our time with him and build him up," Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the club website.
"He'll need to get used to Championship football so I don't want to put too much pressure on him from the outset."
Stewart, who joined Liverpool at the age of seven, scored 11 goals in 17 Premier League 2 matches in the 2022-23 season.
He has represented England at under-18 level.
