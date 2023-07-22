Last updated on .From the section Preston

Layton Stewart started Liverpool's third-round EFL Cup tie against Derby County last November, which the Premier League club won on penalties after a 0-0 draw

Championship club Preston North End have signed striker Layton Stewart from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, whose sole senior appearance for the Reds came in the EFL Cup last season, has agreed a three-year contract at Deepdale.

"We'll take our time with him and build him up," Preston boss Ryan Lowe told the club website external-link .

"He'll need to get used to Championship football so I don't want to put too much pressure on him from the outset."

Stewart, who joined Liverpool at the age of seven, scored 11 goals in 17 Premier League 2 matches in the 2022-23 season.

He has represented England at under-18 level.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.