Barcelona are meant to play four games in the United States in the next 10 days

Barcelona have called off their pre-season friendly with Juventus in the United States because of an outbreak of a stomach bug.

The clubs were due to meet in Santa Clara, California, at 19:30 local time on Saturday (03:30 BST Sunday) as part of the Soccer Champions Tour.

But a Barca statement said "a significant part" of the squad had come down with viral gastroenteritis.

Juventus will hold a training session at Levi's Stadium instead.

Barcelona are due to face Arsenal at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in their next Soccer Champions Tour game at 19:30 local time on Wednesday (03:30 BST Thursday).