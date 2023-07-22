Close menu

Manchester United beat Arsenal in New York friendly

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments13

Jadon Sancho scores for Manchester United against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium
Jadon Sancho sealed the win at the home of NFL teams the New York Giants and New York Jets

Manchester United gained Premier League bragging rights over Arsenal as first-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were enough for victory at New York's MetLife Arena.

The game was played out in front of a stadium soccer record crowd of 82,262.

Fernandes celebrated being appointed United's new captain by beating Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards, although the Arsenal keeper may have done better.

Sancho sealed the win with a powerful shot into the top corner.

The winger, playing as a false nine in an outfield line-up manager Erik ten Hag changed completely at half-time, finished after speeding on to a mistake from Gabriel.

However it was not all good news for United, who lost forward Amad Diallo to injury minutes after his introduction at the interval.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Gunner, today at 00:21

    Though we were very poor, not one of the new signing did anything to stake a claim, Kai imo, was the worst player on the pitch.

    Some dirty tackles by utd, not sure why, but hey ho, how it goes

    Both goals from bad Arsenal mistakes… but that aside utd were definitely the better team.

    Rice was missing in action for a lot of the game, but a plus for him imowas his off ball position

  • Comment posted by dominic, today at 00:21

    Highest rating on the pitch was a 4.5 💀💀

  • Comment posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 00:21

    "Man Utd beat Arsenal in New Jersey friendly"

    Seems like a waste of time to play a friendly just to show off your new jersey. Most clubs just put a pic on Twitter.

  • Comment posted by Cobalt 21, today at 00:20

    So excited for the new season! GGMU.

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 00:20

    Arsenal needs a quality striker, else they may not finish in top 4 this season.

  • Comment posted by BigSwinger, today at 00:19

    Rubbish game decided by 2 huge rusty mistakes. Penalties were just a weird touch? Not much to report.

  • Comment posted by Manctastic, today at 00:19

    Man Utd have won the title in July. That must be a new record.

  • Comment posted by stevo, today at 00:18

    That's the only good thing in that game diallo injured

  • Comment posted by Neutral fan, today at 00:18

    Arsenal need a few more 105million signings by the looks...🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:18

    6 Manchester United teams have beaten Leeds in Norway, Lyon in Scotland and now Arsenal in the USA.
    Can’t really read into friendly matches but not a bad start without Maguire as Club captain.
    Wish the Glazers would finally sell up, and stay put in New York, where they belong with the yankees. Not English football ⚽️

  • Comment posted by ecarlos09, today at 00:17

    What was the point of the penalty shootout?

    • Reply posted by JJK, today at 00:19

      JJK replied:
      A bit of practice. Fun to watch.

