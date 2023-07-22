Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Simon Stone BBC Sport at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Jadon Sancho sealed the win at the home of NFL teams the New York Giants and New York Jets

Manchester United gained Premier League bragging rights over Arsenal as first-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were enough for victory at New York's MetLife Arena.

The game was played out in front of a stadium soccer record crowd of 82,262.

Fernandes celebrated being appointed United's new captain by beating Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards, although the Arsenal keeper may have done better.

Sancho sealed the win with a powerful shot into the top corner.

The winger, playing as a false nine in an outfield line-up manager Erik ten Hag changed completely at half-time, finished after speeding on to a mistake from Gabriel.

However it was not all good news for United, who lost forward Amad Diallo to injury minutes after his introduction at the interval.

More to follow