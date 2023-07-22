Manchester United beat Arsenal in New York friendly
Manchester United gained Premier League bragging rights over Arsenal as first-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho were enough for victory at New York's MetLife Arena.
The game was played out in front of a stadium soccer record crowd of 82,262.
Fernandes celebrated being appointed United's new captain by beating Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards, although the Arsenal keeper may have done better.
Sancho sealed the win with a powerful shot into the top corner.
The winger, playing as a false nine in an outfield line-up manager Erik ten Hag changed completely at half-time, finished after speeding on to a mistake from Gabriel.
However it was not all good news for United, who lost forward Amad Diallo to injury minutes after his introduction at the interval.
Some dirty tackles by utd, not sure why, but hey ho, how it goes
Both goals from bad Arsenal mistakes… but that aside utd were definitely the better team.
Rice was missing in action for a lot of the game, but a plus for him imowas his off ball position
Seems like a waste of time to play a friendly just to show off your new jersey. Most clubs just put a pic on Twitter.
Can’t really read into friendly matches but not a bad start without Maguire as Club captain.
Wish the Glazers would finally sell up, and stay put in New York, where they belong with the yankees. Not English football ⚽️