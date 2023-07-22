Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group G
SwedenSweden0South AfricaSouth Africa0

Sweden v South Africa - live text updates

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Sweden

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMusovic
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number19Player nameRytting Kaneryd
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number13Player nameIlestedt
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number6Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number14Player nameBjörn
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number16Player nameAngeldahl
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number23Player nameRubensson
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number2Player nameAndersson
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number9Player nameAsllani
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number18Player nameRolfö
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number11Player nameBlackstenius
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

South Africa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSwart
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number2Player nameRamalepe
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number13Player nameMbane
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number3Player nameGamede
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number18Player nameHolweni
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number12Player nameSeoposenwe
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number15Player nameJane
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number19Player nameBiyana
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number8Player nameMagaia
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number10Player nameMotlhalo
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number11Player nameKgatlana
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6Eriksson
  • 14Björn
  • 16Angeldahl
  • 23Rubensson
  • 2Andersson
  • 9Asllani
  • 18Rolfö
  • 11Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 3Sembrant
  • 4Lennartsson
  • 5Sandberg
  • 7Janogy
  • 8Hurtig
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 15Blomqvist
  • 17Seger
  • 20Bennison
  • 21Enblom
  • 22Schough

South Africa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Swart
  • 2Ramalepe
  • 13Mbane
  • 3Gamede
  • 18Holweni
  • 12Seoposenwe
  • 15Jane
  • 19Biyana
  • 8Magaia
  • 10Motlhalo
  • 11Kgatlana

Substitutes

  • 4Matlou
  • 5Magama
  • 6Cesane
  • 7Dhlamini
  • 9Salgado
  • 14Makhubela
  • 16Dlamini
  • 17Kgadiete
  • 20Moodaly
  • 21Moletsane
  • 22Kgoale
  • 23Shongwe
Referee:
Katja Koroleva

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamSouth Africa
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) with an attempt from the centre of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.

  3. Post update

    Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sibulele Holweni (South Africa).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Refiloe Jane (South Africa) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.

  6. Post update

    Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bongeka Gamede (South Africa).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Kholosa Biyana.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Hildah Magaia (South Africa).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Elin Rubensson (Sweden).

  12. Post update

    Hildah Magaia (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kholosa Biyana (South Africa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Offside, South Africa. Bambanani Mbane tries a through ball, but Thembi Kgatlana is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden10100001
2South Africa10100001
3Italy00000000
4Argentina00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories