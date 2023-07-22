Sweden v South Africa - live text updates

Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) with an attempt from the centre of the box.
Sweden
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Musovic
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 13Ilestedt
- 6Eriksson
- 14Björn
- 16Angeldahl
- 23Rubensson
- 2Andersson
- 9Asllani
- 18Rolfö
- 11Blackstenius
Substitutes
- 3Sembrant
- 4Lennartsson
- 5Sandberg
- 7Janogy
- 8Hurtig
- 10Jakobsson
- 12Falk
- 15Blomqvist
- 17Seger
- 20Bennison
- 21Enblom
- 22Schough
South Africa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Swart
- 2Ramalepe
- 13Mbane
- 3Gamede
- 18Holweni
- 12Seoposenwe
- 15Jane
- 19Biyana
- 8Magaia
- 10Motlhalo
- 11Kgatlana
Substitutes
- 4Matlou
- 5Magama
- 6Cesane
- 7Dhlamini
- 9Salgado
- 14Makhubela
- 16Dlamini
- 17Kgadiete
- 20Moodaly
- 21Moletsane
- 22Kgoale
- 23Shongwe
- Referee:
- Katja Koroleva
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt saved. Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.
Post update
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sibulele Holweni (South Africa).
Post update
Attempt missed. Refiloe Jane (South Africa) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high.
Post update
Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Bongeka Gamede (South Africa).
Post update
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Kholosa Biyana.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Hildah Magaia (South Africa).
Post update
Foul by Elin Rubensson (Sweden).
Post update
Hildah Magaia (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kholosa Biyana (South Africa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, South Africa. Bambanani Mbane tries a through ball, but Thembi Kgatlana is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Sweden. Kosovare Asllani tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.