Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki has completed a medical with Celtic and is close to agreeing terms on a five-year deal. (Sky Sport Scotland) external-link

South Korean duo Yang Hyeon-jun and Kwon Hyeok-kyu are also in Glasgow ahead of completing their moves to Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers thinks Kyogo Furuhashi is likely to need surgery to sort out a long standing shoulder problem but will leave the final decision to the striker, who said "it's fine". (Daily Record) external-link

"If there is a chance to step up, I would like to play in various leagues," said Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate when quizzed about his future by the Japanese media. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ryan Jack believes Rangers are stronger than they were a year ago when they beat Dutch side PSV to reach the Champions League group stage. (Daily Record) external-link

Nicolas Raskin can be the driving force and heartbeat of the team for Rangers in the way Callum McGregor is for Celtic, predicts former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record) external-link

Austrian side Sturm Graz have fought off stiff competition from clubs in the English Premier League, Italy, Portugal, France and Belgium to land Max Johnston, with Motherwell due around £300,000 in training compensation for the out of contract 19-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen central defenders Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams are both fitness doubts to make the season opener against Livingston on 5 August. (Press & Journal) external-link

Manchester United are set to announce the double signing of twin brothers Jack and Tyler Fletcher, sons of former United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher, from Manchester City in a British record deal for 16-year-olds. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Ninth-tier Glasgow United could be kicked out of its publicly-owned training centre if they sign David Goodwillie, having fielded the former Scotland striker, ruled to be a rapist in a civil case, as a trialist. (Scottish Sun) external-link