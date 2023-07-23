Alex Telles: Manchester United & Brazil full-back joins Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League
Brazil defender Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Al-Nassr in a permanent transfer.
Telles, 30, is set for a reunion with former United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for the Saudi Pro League side in January.
The fee or length of his contract have not been confirmed by either club.
Telles made 50 appearances for United at left-back having signed from Porto for £13.6m in 2020, but spent last season on loan at Sevilla.
