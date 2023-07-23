Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Aaron Ramsey won three FA Cups during his time at Arsenal

Erol Bulut says Aaron Ramsey is in good physical condition ahead of the new season after the Wales captain made his first appearance since rejoining Cardiff City.

Ramsey, 32, came on as a half-time substitute during Cardiff's pre-season friendly defeat to Porto on Saturday.

Cardiff begin the 2023-24 Championship campaign at Leeds on Sunday, 6 August.

"The last game he played was three-and-a-half weeks ago [for Wales] against Turkey," said Cardiff boss Bulut.

"He played two [international] games and then had three weeks off.

"He hasn't lost much of his physical condition. It was a good 45 minutes, so we have to build on it."

Ramsey signed a two-year deal at Cardiff earlier this month after leaving French side Nice.

The midfielder began his career with the Bluebirds, making 22 senior appearances for the club before moving to Arsenal in 2008.

He is back for a third spell in the Welsh capital having returned on loan in 2011.

Ramsey hit the post with one of his first touches after coming on against Porto, who beat Cardiff 4-0 at the Estadio Algarve.

Bulut's team continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, 29 July.

There are fitness concerns over midfielder Joe Ralls and summer signing Yakou Meite ahead of the Leeds trip, with both players nursing muscle injuries.