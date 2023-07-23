Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joe Allen rejoined Swansea on a free transfer after leaving Stoke City in 2022

Swansea City midfielders Joe Allen and Liam Walsh will miss the start of the Championship season, while new signing Josh Ginnelly is also struggling to be fit.

Ex-Wales international Allen, 33, and Walsh, 25, have picked up muscle injuries during pre-season training.

Forward Ginnelly, 26, injured a calf on his first day training with Swansea.

Swansea begin the 2023-24 season at home to Birmingham City on Saturday, 5 August.

Ginnelly, who arrived on a free transfer after rejecting a new deal at Heart of Midlothian, is the closest of the injured trio to a return to action.

"Josh is out on the grass now and working with the physios. He is out of the gym so hopefully he may be a week or two," said Swansea head coach Michael Duff.

"Joe is looking at about three weeks and Walshy is a little bit longer, I think.

"It is frustrating for them, and for us, as we will need to get them back up to speed as they are now a bit behind the curve, but we cannot push muscle injuries.

"We have to make sure they spend the right amount of time recovering so they don't come back and break down."

Allen suffered a succession of injury problems last season, his first since returning for a second spell at Swansea, while Walsh has had various fitness issues since joining from Bristol City in 2021.

Having been beaten 1-0 at Oxford United on Friday night - their first pre-season defeat - Swansea continue preparations for Birmingham when they host another League One side, Bristol Rovers, on Tuesday (19:00 BST).

Their final friendly is at Reading on Saturday, 29 July (15:00 BST).

Swansea remain in the hunt for new signings, with Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and Newcastle defender Harrison Ashby both in line to join the Welsh club on loan.

The Swans are also interested in Werder Bremen's former Derby left-back Lee Buchanan.

Duff has signed Ginnelly, right-back Josh Key and striker Jerry Yates since being named Swansea head coach last month.