Aleksandar Mitrovic: Al-Hilal agree deal for Fulham striker - Marco Silva

Aleksandar Mitrovic reacts on the pitch
Aleksandar Mitrovic has 38 goals in 128 Premier League appearances with Newcastle United and Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic will join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from Fulham, says manager Marco Silva.

The Serbia forward was not part of the Fulham squad for their 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, having pushed for a move away this summer.

The 28-year-old will join Neymar in Al-Hilal's attack, after the Brazilian moved to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

"He [Mitrovic] is on the way to leave the club. I got information from the club after the match," said Silva.

"Both clubs have got an agreement and now it's the moment where it is the finish of Mitrovic in our club."

Fulham will reportedly receive £50mexternal-link from Al-Hilal for Mitrovic, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season.

Mitrovic will be Al-Hilal's third Premier League signing this summer following Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

Fellow Serbia player Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has also joined Al-Hilal from Lazio and former Barcelona forward Malcom has been signed from Zenit St Petersburg.

The record four-time Asian Champions League winners are one of the four Saudi Pro League teams who have been taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Mitrovic, who made 205 appearances for Fulham and scored 111 goals after signing from Newcastle United in 2018, had three years left on his contract.

He broke the Championship scoring record with 43 goals in 44 games during their promotion-winning season of 2021-22.

Mitrovic was banned for eight matches and fined £75,000 for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during an FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United in April.

Fulham initially rejected a £25m bid from Al-Hilal but Mitrovic was keen to move to Saudi Arabia.

He did not play any matches during Fulham's pre-season and boss Silva said the situation was affecting the team's preparations for the new campaign.

"It is not the ideal scenario, not because he received an offer. It is all the situation about himself," Silva said.

"He is not working properly with his team-mates, and when I say it is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation."

A host of big-name footballers have moved to Saudi Arabia this summer, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino.

  • Comment posted by Mohamed Naknik-Ekdah, today at 18:48

    A good deal for everyone. Fulham get £50m and Aleksandar gets a dream move to play alongside some of the best in the world.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 18:45

    This is all well and good but do we really need more in depth HYS for another mercenary chasing the pot of gold? Perhaps we should have articles on the 54 people executed by the Saudi’s this year, maybe also their legislative change to stop executions of minors, which is fast tracking appeals (all turned down) to allow the execution of people as young as 12 before the change comes in.

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 18:48

      hammertime replied:
      The state of this country escapes you?

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 18:45

    Great business for Fulham. Quids in and removed a rotten apple from the squad.

  • Comment posted by cal, today at 18:45

    Good deal for Fulham nowhere nearbworth 50 million. Can buy 3 or 4 players with that and improve squad

  • Comment posted by Brexit Remoaner, today at 18:39

    Dirty filthy illegal abhorrent oil money…

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 18:37

    Mitrovic, decent player but fair to say was unproven in the Premier League, one good season cut short by his own doing, which could have brought his tally to near on 20 instead of 14 PL goals.

    Fulham, will do okay without him, whilst they remain in the Premier League, they are the real winners here.
    He does seem a bit of a Kenny Everett creation, doing it all in the best possible taste.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 18:36

    These guys going to Saudi are just employees switching employer for better wages. Up here in Scotland, oil workers go to Saudi all the time to work and I'm yet to hear anyone criticise them for doing their job and getting paid.

    • Reply posted by Hackney, today at 18:42

      Hackney replied:
      The oil workers do not have millions in the bank. When people say about the footballers, 'They have to look after their families.' it makes me cringe. They already have more money than they know what to do with. Oil workers, and other similar professions, don't, and genuinely do need to take care of their families.

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 18:33

    I’m slightly interested in Saudi Arabia’s sudden massive activity in the Western World’s sporting arena…
    Is it something to do with our reliance on fossil fuels ..
    Was there some sort of restriction before hand..
    I really don’t know but it seems sort of overly coincidental

    • Reply posted by MKMAT, today at 18:39

      MKMAT replied:
      Planning for a world without oil and focusing on tourism and sport. Middle East is not my idea of a holiday but it is for plenty of people. Sport is another discussion but they certainly have the money. The 4-5 hour time difference might effect tv audiences so interesting to see what happens. Sportswashing human rights is clearly another.

  • Comment posted by A Carr-Driver, today at 18:31

    Good riddance to a thug (albeit now a very rich one !)

  • Comment posted by gary 07, today at 18:30

    Selfish individual not on the money side not being professional with his club hey ho not the first will not be the last

  • Comment posted by Quantum Mechanic, today at 18:30

    Anyone actually know what the Saudi master is here. Seems bizarre.

  • Comment posted by rajiv, today at 18:29

    Who can blame him? Footballers careers are short. With the money they’re offering, that’s generational wealth.

    • Reply posted by simkkfap, today at 18:45

      simkkfap replied:
      Am sick to death of this bullshit talk
      About Footballers short careers.
      My club Fulham offered him £150k
      A week and your telling me that's not enough to get by when he retires

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 18:26

    Fulham without Mitrovic.. I see relegation coming this season..!

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 18:47

      Eye_Said replied:
      ManC fan

      nah, Fulham are a decent side and likely to invest a good part of that money back into the squad. If they do that well they'll be a strong PL side.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 18:26

    They've signed some good players to be fair.

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 18:26

    bye.....enjoy the sand

  • Comment posted by PolicyUK, today at 18:26

    This is getting serious, the amount of players moving to a Country that produce slave workers. No one seems to care anymore as money is more important. Evidence the world is not so united together against atrocity.

    • Reply posted by Schadenfreude, today at 18:30

      Schadenfreude replied:
      Hope you posted similar sentiments when players were off to China, but you are right, nobody cares.

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 18:24

    Stay at Fulham this winter or go play up front in the sunshine with Neymar, and get loads more wonga.
    Hmm......tricky decision there, not.

  • Comment posted by DLG71, today at 18:23

    • Reply posted by DLG71, today at 18:30

      DLG71 replied:
      Am guessing the thumb down brigade are the ones who don’t think women should be allowed to play sports!!!!

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:22

    Good Business if around 50m plus, the Saudi food train gather at a pace, no club is safe in this climate, Saudi or Chelsea, hopefully both burn out eventually and we get back good football on the pitch not in the headlines

  • Comment posted by YellowSubmarine, today at 18:22

    Fulham still have a better MJ statue

