Holders Derry City beat First Division side Athlone Town to 3-0 progress to the second round of the FAI Cup.

A first half penalty from Will Patching, and injury time goals from Brandon Cavanagh and Michael Duffy sealed the victory for the hosts.

Kavanagh and Liam Mullan squandered further chances in a dominant display from the Candystripes.

It is the second victory in a week for Ruaidhri Higgins's men, who beat HB Torshavn on Thursday.

Higgins made seven changes to the side that started that Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie win, with Cian and Brandon Kavanagh starting.

The home side dominated possession from the start of the game, but had to wait until the 12th minute to fashion their first opening of the game.

Danny Mullen chested the ball into the path of Jordan McEneff, and his rising effort was thwarted by goalkeeper Enda Minogue.

Ten minutes later, Patching put the Candystripes ahead, sending Minogue the wrong way with an emphatic penalty after Noah Van Geenen had bundled over Brandon Kavanagh in the area as he shaped to shoot.

Kavanagh then saw his fierce strike from the right pushed behind as Derry pressed for a second against the visitors who were happy to defend deep.

After a slow start to the second period, Derry mustered another opportunity on 56 minutes when Cian Kavanagh fed Brandon, whose low shot was saved by Minogue.

Mullen then saw a low effort deflected wide before the Candystripes put gloss on the score line with two late goals in the five minutes of injury time.

Substitute Patrick McEleney fed the ball through to Kavanagh and he coolly dispatched his effort into the bottom corner.

With two minutes remaining fellow substitute Duffy added a third as he glanced home after getting on the end of a fine lofted pass from McEleney.