Last updated on .From the section European Football

Wilfried Zaha reached a deal for a joint takeover of non-league side Croydon Athletic earlier this summer

Turkish champions Galatasaray are in talks to sign former Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivory Coast forward, 30, is a free agent after the expiry of his contract with Palace at the end of last month.

Palace had reportedly offered Zaha £200,000 a week to stay at the club where he spent most of his career.

But a tweet by Galatasaray, who will be in the Champions League this season, confirmed "formal negotiations have been initiated" with the player.

He has also been linked to Italian club Lazio, the Saudi league's Al-Nassr and another Turkish team in Fenerbahce.

Zaha, who played twice for England before declaring for the Ivory Coast, scored 90 goals in 458 games for Palace, having joined the club as a 12-year-old.

He joined Manchester United in 2013 but had two loan spells with Palace either side of a stint with Cardiff, before re-joining the Eagles permanently in 2015.