Italy v Argentina

Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Italy
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameDuranteAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameDi GuglielmoAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number5Player nameLinariAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number23Player nameSalvaiAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number17Player nameBoattinAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number6Player nameGiuglianoAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number16Player nameDragoniAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number8Player nameBonanseaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number18Player nameCarusoAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number14Player nameBeccariAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number9Player nameGiacintiAverage rating
6.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Argentina
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameCorreaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number13Player nameBraunAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number14Player nameMayorgaAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number6Player nameComettiAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number3Player nameStábileAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number8Player nameFalfánAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number16Player nameBenítezAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number22Player nameBaniniAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number15Player nameBonsegundoAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number19Player nameLarroquetteAverage rating
6.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Durante
- 4Di Guglielmo
- 5Linari
- 23Salvai
- 17Boattin
- 6Giugliano
- 16Dragoni
- 8Bonansea
- 18Caruso
- 14Beccari
- 9Giacinti
Substitutes
- 1Giuliani
- 2Severini
- 3Orsi
- 7Cantore
- 10Girelli
- 11Glionna
- 12Baldi
- 13Bartoli
- 15Serturini
- 19Lenzini
- 20Greggi
- 21Cernoia
Argentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Correa
- 13Braun
- 14Mayorga
- 6Cometti
- 3Stábile
- 8Falfán
- 16Benítez
- 7Núñez
- 22Banini
- 15Bonsegundo
- 19LarroquetteBooked at 12mins
Substitutes
- 2Sachs
- 4Cruz
- 5Santana
- 9Gramaglia
- 10Ippólito
- 11Rodríguez
- 12Esponda
- 17Gómez
- 18Chávez
- 20Singarella
- 21Lonigro
- 23Cháves
- Referee:
- Melissa Borjas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).
Post update
Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Italy. Lisa Boattin tries a through ball, but Arianna Caruso is caught offside.
Post update
Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mariana Larroquette (Argentina).
Post update
Foul by Lisa Boattin (Italy).
Post update
Sophía Braun (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mariana Larroquette (Argentina).
Post update
Attempt saved. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barbara Bonansea.
Post update
Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Eliana Stábile (Argentina).
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Eliana Stábile.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Manuela Giugliano (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Eliana Stábile.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aldana Cometti with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Post update
Eliana Stábile (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.