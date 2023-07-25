Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson watched his side beat LA Galaxy II 4-0 in the second match of their US tour

Manager Phil Parkinson sees no reason why Wrexham cannot follow Luton's path from National League to Premier League.

Luton have risen from non-league to top flight in nine years, while Wrexham return to the EFL this season after a 15-year absence.

Co-chairman Rob McElhenney said in 2021 Wrexham's "big dream" would be to reach the Premier League.

"I think that when you look at teams like Luton who go up, you've got to say why not?" said Parkinson.

"You have [a chance] because Luton were in this position, so I don't think it's a case of us getting carried away with it as ourselves."

Wrexham have become one of the most talked about teams in world football since being taken over by McElhenney and fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds two years ago.

Their 'Welcome To Wrexham' documentary series has captured the imagination of many, raising the profile of a club that is currently touring the United States, including games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

And Parkinson does not consider hopes of playing those sides in domestic competition one day as unrealistic.

"I think if you understand that you need to build a club properly, put the foundations in place like a Luton Town have done, then why can't Wrexham emulate them one day?," said the manager who led Wrexham to the National League title last season.

"It really isn't a case of us getting carried away with ourselves.

"You know, Bournemouth years ago under Eddie Howe were on the brink of going out of business and have gone in the Premiership.

"Blackpool have been in the Premiership. There's lots of examples, so, yeah, why not Wrexham?

"But of course at the moment we're concentrating on the start of this season."

Wrexham were beaten 5-0 by a youthful Chelsea side in the opening match of their four game US tour, before beating an LA Galaxy second string side 4-0.

On Thursday (03:30 BST) they play a Manchester United U21 side in San Diego.

"I'm probably happy with the team we're playing," said Parkinson.

"We have to be realistic, if Man United had their full team out it would be an evening of us not having the ball much, and there's still going to be an element of that, but I think it's going to be a very competitive game for supporters to watch and that's what the aim is.

"For us, in terms of where we need to get to, I think this game is going to be about right for us.

"I don't think we are going to get much bigger than Man United and Chelsea, top premiership teams. It's incredible to test yourself against those players.

"Even when it's not their best 11, the ones beneath are often internationals."

Having watched Wrexham's win over LA Galaxy II, McElhenney will once again be in attendance at a sold-out Snapdragon Stadium, but Reynolds will not.

"Rob's here, Ryan's not - he's filming in England," explained Parkinson who is grateful for the backing of the Hollywood pair.

"For the area [of Wrexham], the positivity is incredible and the way that the success of the football club and the profile of the club has raised, the spirits in Wrexham, has been great to be a part of that.

"Long may that continue because a team which is winning lifts an area and obviously, more importantly, Rob and Ryan what they're doing in terms of putting things in place for the structure of the club going forward is equally as important as winning games of football on a Saturday afternoon.

"We all want to be part of success, but also want to be part of building a football club, which is strong for many years to come."