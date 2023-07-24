Close menu

Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Starfelt, Danilo, Scales, Kent, Kukharevych

Spartak Moscow are preparing an offer for Celtic defender Carl Starfelt, who spent two years in Russia with Rubin Kazan before moving to Glasgow in 2021. (Football Scotland)external-link

Danilo could be on the verge of completing a £6m move to Rangers from Feyenoord, with the Brazilian striker set to double his salary at Ibrox. (De Telegraf via Football Scotlandexternal-link)

Rangers have tabled one final 'take-it-or-leave-it' bid to prise striker Danilo away from Feyenoord. (Daily Record)external-link

Aberdeen want to sign Liam Scales from Celtic after a successful loan spell last season but must wait for Brendan Rodgers to fully assess the champions' squad. (Daily Record)external-link

Brendan Rodgers has revealed Liel Abada wants to stay at Celtic after a heart-to-heart talk with the Israel winger. (Daily Record)external-link

Hearts have struck a deal with Peterborough to make defender Frankie Kent their third summer signing. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen have received no contact from Lecce over midfielder Ylber Ramadani despite fresh reports linking the Italian Serie A side with the Albania international. (Press & Journal)external-link

Mykola Kukharevych, the Troyes striker who spent an injury-hit season on loan at Hibernian, says there is "still a possibility" he could return to Easter Road this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, are set to sign Scotland defender Jack Hendry from Club Brugge. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie reveals that he hasn't held any talks with Bournemouth over a new contract despite entering the final 12 months of his deal. (Scottish Sun)external-link

