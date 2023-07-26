Close menu

Maik Nawrocki: Celtic sign centre-back from Legia Warsaw for undisclosed fee

Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Breaking news

Celtic have signed central defender Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year deal with the Scottish champions.

Nawrocki made 30 appearances, all but four of them starts, for the Polish Ekstraklasa runners-up last season, scoring four goals.

The Bremen-born defender came through Werder Bremen youth ranks and transferred to Legia Warsaw permanently last summer after a year on loan.

Nawrocki, who also helped Legia win the Polish Cup last season, was a substitute as they beat champions Rakow Czestochowa on penalties after a 0-0 draw in this season's Polish Super Cup.

However, he did not feature in Friday's win over LKS Lodz at the start of the domestic league campaign.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport