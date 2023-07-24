Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group H
GermanyGermany1MoroccoMorocco0

Germany v Morocco

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 9Huth
  • 3Hendrich
  • 23Doorsoun
  • 17Rauch
  • 13Däbritz
  • 18Leupolz
  • 22Brand
  • 20Magull
  • 19Bühl
  • 11Popp

Substitutes

  • 2Hagel
  • 4Kleinherne
  • 5Hegering
  • 6Oberdorf
  • 7Schüller
  • 8Lohmann
  • 10Freigang
  • 12Berger
  • 14Lattwein
  • 15Nüsken
  • 16Anyomi
  • 21Johannes

Morocco

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Er-Rmichi
  • 4Kassi
  • 17Aït El Haj
  • 21M'Rabet
  • 2Redouani
  • 19Ouzraoui Diki
  • 6Nakkach
  • 7Chebbak
  • 11Tagnaout
  • 16Lahmari
  • 23Ayane

Substitutes

  • 3Benzina
  • 5El Chad
  • 8Amani
  • 9Jraïdi
  • 10Badri
  • 12Zouhair
  • 13Seghir
  • 14Mazrouai
  • 15Gharbi
  • 18Chapelle
  • 20Bouftini
  • 22Arouaissa
Referee:
Tori Penso

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamMorocco
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Svenja Huth (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco Women).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).

  5. Post update

    Élodie Nakkach (Morocco Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Élodie Nakkach (Morocco Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Felicitas Rauch (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sarah Kassi.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Germany. Jule Brand tries a through ball, but Klara Bühl is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Morocco Women. Sakina Ouzraoui Diki tries a through ball, but Anissa Lahmari is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Morocco Women. Fatima Tagnaout tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sara Däbritz (Germany).

  15. Post update

    Anissa Lahmari (Morocco Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Sara Doorsoun (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Morocco Women).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jule Brand (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Klara Bühl with a cross.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Germany 1, Morocco Women 0. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kathrin Hendrich with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

