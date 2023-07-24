Germany v Morocco

Svenja Huth (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Germany
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFrohmsAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number9Player nameHuthAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number3Player nameHendrichAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number23Player nameDoorsounAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number17Player nameRauchAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number13Player nameDäbritzAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number18Player nameLeupolzAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number22Player nameBrandAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number20Player nameMagullAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number19Player nameBühlAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number11Player namePoppAverage rating
7.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Morocco
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameEr-RmichiAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameKassiAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number17Player nameAït El HajAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number21Player nameM'RabetAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number2Player nameRedouaniAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number19Player nameOuzraoui DikiAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number6Player nameNakkachAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number7Player nameChebbakAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number11Player nameTagnaoutAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number16Player nameLahmariAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number23Player nameAyaneAverage rating
6.00
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Line-ups
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 9Huth
- 3Hendrich
- 23Doorsoun
- 17Rauch
- 13Däbritz
- 18Leupolz
- 22Brand
- 20Magull
- 19Bühl
- 11Popp
Substitutes
- 2Hagel
- 4Kleinherne
- 5Hegering
- 6Oberdorf
- 7Schüller
- 8Lohmann
- 10Freigang
- 12Berger
- 14Lattwein
- 15Nüsken
- 16Anyomi
- 21Johannes
Morocco
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Er-Rmichi
- 4Kassi
- 17Aït El Haj
- 21M'Rabet
- 2Redouani
- 19Ouzraoui Diki
- 6Nakkach
- 7Chebbak
- 11Tagnaout
- 16Lahmari
- 23Ayane
Substitutes
- 3Benzina
- 5El Chad
- 8Amani
- 9Jraïdi
- 10Badri
- 12Zouhair
- 13Seghir
- 14Mazrouai
- 15Gharbi
- 18Chapelle
- 20Bouftini
- 22Arouaissa
- Referee:
- Tori Penso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hanane Aït El Haj (Morocco Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Jule Brand (Germany).
Post update
Élodie Nakkach (Morocco Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Élodie Nakkach (Morocco Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Felicitas Rauch (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sarah Kassi.
Post update
Offside, Germany. Jule Brand tries a through ball, but Klara Bühl is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Offside, Morocco Women. Sakina Ouzraoui Diki tries a through ball, but Anissa Lahmari is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Morocco Women. Fatima Tagnaout tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sara Däbritz (Germany).
Post update
Anissa Lahmari (Morocco Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Sara Doorsoun (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Morocco Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jule Brand (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Klara Bühl with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 1, Morocco Women 0. Alexandra Popp (Germany) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kathrin Hendrich with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Klara Bühl (Germany) header from the centre of the box is blocked.