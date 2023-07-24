Celtic sign Hyunjun Yang on five-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have announced the signing of South Korean winger Hyunjun Yang on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old joins from Gangwon FC for an undisclosed fee.

An under-23 international, he was the K League young player of the year last season.

"He's a player that we've looked at closely and who we think will further enhance our attacking options," said manager Brendan Rodgers.

Hyunjun Yang is the third summer arrival at Celtic Park, following Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm.