From the section Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Danish Superliga side AGF Aarhus on a season-long loan from Burnley in search of first-team opportunities.

Peacock-Farrell served as back-up to Aro Muric at Turf Moor last season.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has further strengthened the goalkeeping department since securing promotion to the Premier League.

Kompany has signed James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux.

The 26-year-old was therefore expected to leave the Clarets this summer and Peacock-Farrell has joined up with a familiar face in former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler at Aarhus.

He will have work to do in Denmark too as he must challenge Aarhus's regular stopper Jesper Hansen for playing time, but Rosler believes both parties can benefit from the move.

"Bailey has a good character and a strong work mentality," the former Manchester City forward said.

"And together with Jesper, we will now have a strong and varied goalkeeper group, where Bailey will learn a lot from Jesper and at the same time he will strengthen our competitive situation."

Peacock-Farrell, who has 39 caps for Northern Ireland, has struggled to nail down a starting spot in club football since losing his place to Kiko Casilla at Leeds in early 2019.

He joined Burnley that summer but, prior to making 16 appearances last term, featured in just a handful of games.

His most consistent spell of football came in the 2021-22 season when he made 47 appearances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.