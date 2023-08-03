Last updated on .From the section Football

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored 18 goals in 146 games for Liverpool

Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is considering an offer to join Turkish side Besiktas.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is a free agent after his contract expired at Anfield this summer and has been offered a two-year deal with the option of a third.

BBC Sport understands Oxlade-Chamberlain also has interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Oxlade-Chamberlain played 146 games and scored 18 goals after joining Liverpool from Arsenal for £35m in 2017.

He won the Champions League and Premier League with the Reds and has earned 35 international caps for England, the last of which came in 2019.

Last season, Besiktas had two English players in their squad - midfielder Dele Alli on loan from Everton and winger Nathan Redmond, who joined Burnley this summer after his contract in Istanbul expired.

Besiktas have also been interested in signing Everton winger Demarai Gray, but it is understood the Jamaica international favours a move to Fulham.