Boss Tony Pennock says Haverfordwest County can deliver another shock as they continue their Europa Conference League adventure against B36 Torshavn on Thursday (19:00 BST).

County set up the second qualifying round tie with last week's maiden European win against Shkendija.

They now travel to the Faroe Islands before the second leg at the Cardiff City Stadium on August 3.

"If we perform to the levels that we have, we can compete," Pennock said.

"We are going to have to be at our best, as in the last round, to give ourselves an opportunity.

"As in the first qualifying round, we are going to try to still be in the contest when we get to Cardiff for the second leg."

County are playing continental competition for only the second time - and the first in almost two decades - having won last season's European play-off final against Newtown.

The dramatic win over Shkendija, a professional club from North Macedonia, means the Pembrokeshire part-timers are guaranteed to earn about £500,000 from their European campaign.

That figure would jump to about £800,000 should Pennock's team overcome Torshavn, who are 11-time Faroese champions and European regulars, with a third qualifying round tie against either NK Rijeka, of Croatia, or Kosovan side KF Dukagjini to come next.

Former Hull City coach Pennock says reaching the second qualifying round was "beyond the wildest dreams" of Haverfordwest - but is reward for the efforts of chairman Rob Edwards, a London-based businessman.

"The chairman has been here three years. He set himself the target of being in Europe within five years," Pennock said.

"[that was ]a bit ambitious a lot of people would have said at the start, when some bloke from London turns up and takes over a little club like Haverfordwest.

"But he has put his money where his mouth is. He does a lot of work behind the scenes that people don't see and it's reward for Rob really and his board.

"We are well supported by volunteers and staff at the club but I am so pleased for Rob. Whether [the money earned on this run] secures the club for however many years now that we have got through a round, that's massive for Rob, massive for me as a manager.

"I might ask him for some more money for players, I probably won't get it. But it's a fantastic achievement for the town and I am really pleased for everybody connected with the club."