Fin Back (centre) missed the end of last season after suffering a hamstring tear at Leyton Orient on 1 April

Carlisle United have signed Nottingham Forest defender Fin Back on a season-long loan, for the second successive campaign.

Back made 19 appearances for the Cumbrians in the 2022-23 season before suffering a hamstring injury in April.

The 20-year-old is the son of England Rugby World Cup winner Neil Back.

Paul Simpson's men start their League One campaign with a home game against Fleetwood on Saturday, 5 August.

