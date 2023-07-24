Fin Back: Carlisle United sign Nottingham Forest defender on season-long loan
Carlisle United have signed Nottingham Forest defender Fin Back on a season-long loan, for the second successive campaign.
Back made 19 appearances for the Cumbrians in the 2022-23 season before suffering a hamstring injury in April.
The 20-year-old is the son of England Rugby World Cup winner Neil Back.
Paul Simpson's men start their League One campaign with a home game against Fleetwood on Saturday, 5 August.
