Match ends, Australia 2, Nigeria 3.
Nigeria came from behind to beat Australia and leave the co-hosts facing a battle to qualify for the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup.
Australia scored first when Emily van Egmond converted Caitlin Foord's pass.
But Nigeria equalised soon afterwards with Uchenna Kanu's calm finish, before Osinachi Ohale's header made it 2-1.
Asisat Oshoala scored after a mix-up between Australia's Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold and Nigeria held on, despite Kennedy scoring late on.
Nigeria move top of Group B, level with Canada on four points, while Australia are a point behind both before the last matches in the section on Monday.
Australia face Canada in Melbourne and would need a victory to guarantee a place in the knockout stages, while Nigeria will play already-eliminated Republic of Ireland at the same time in Brisbane.
Line-ups
Australia
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Arnold
- 21Carpenter
- 15Hunt
- 14Kennedy
- 7Catley
- 16RasoSubstituted forChidiacat 85'minutes
- 23Cooney-Cross
- 19Gorry
- 5VineSubstituted forPolkinghorneat 82'minutes
- 10van Egmond
- 9FoordBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 2Nevin
- 3Luik
- 4Polkinghorne
- 6Wheeler
- 8Chidiac
- 11Fowler
- 12Micah
- 13Yallop
- 17Simon
- 20Kerr
- 22Grant
Nigeria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Nnadozie
- 22AlozieBooked at 21mins
- 3Ohale
- 14Demehin
- 2PlumptreSubstituted forOgbonnaat 77'minutes
- 10Ucheibe
- 18AyindeSubstituted forEcheginiat 76'minutes
- 15Ajibade
- 7PayneSubstituted forEbiat 90'minutes
- 12KanuSubstituted forOshoalaat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 6OnumonuSubstituted forOkoronkwoat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Oluehi
- 4Ogbonna
- 5Ebi
- 8Oshoala
- 9Oparanozie
- 11Monday
- 17Ordega
- 19Echegini
- 20Imuran
- 21Okoronkwo
- 23Balogun
- Referee:
- Esther Staubli
- Attendance:
- 49,156
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Full Time
Second Half ends, Australia 2, Nigeria 3.
Attempt saved. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rasheedat Ajibade with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Ellie Carpenter (Australia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emily van Egmond with a headed pass.
Clare Hunt (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria).
Goal! Australia 2, Nigeria 3. Alanna Kennedy (Australia) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Christy Ucheibe.
Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria).
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Australia) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Chidiac with a cross.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Michelle Alozie.
Attempt missed. Alex Chidiac (Australia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alanna Kennedy with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christy Ucheibe with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Emily van Egmond (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Chidiac.
Substitution, Nigeria. Onome Ebi replaces Toni Payne.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Christy Ucheibe.
Ellie Carpenter (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria).
Attempt saved. Alex Chidiac (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross.
A win or draw against Ireland should see them qualify for the round of 16..
Walking into that thinking they were owed a win and taken to the cleaners.
Good stuff Nigeria!