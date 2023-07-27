Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group B
AustraliaAustralia2NigeriaNigeria3

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Matildas face battle to reach last 16 at Fifa Women's World Cup

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments60

Nigeria celebrate a goal
Nigeria's best performance at a Women's World Cup came in 1999 when they reached the quarter-finals

Nigeria came from behind to beat Australia and leave the co-hosts facing a battle to qualify for the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Australia scored first when Emily van Egmond converted Caitlin Foord's pass.

But Nigeria equalised soon afterwards with Uchenna Kanu's calm finish, before Osinachi Ohale's header made it 2-1.

Asisat Oshoala scored after a mix-up between Australia's Alanna Kennedy and Mackenzie Arnold and Nigeria held on, despite Kennedy scoring late on.

Nigeria move top of Group B, level with Canada on four points, while Australia are a point behind both before the last matches in the section on Monday.

Australia face Canada in Melbourne and would need a victory to guarantee a place in the knockout stages, while Nigeria will play already-eliminated Republic of Ireland at the same time in Brisbane.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Arnold
  • 21Carpenter
  • 15Hunt
  • 14Kennedy
  • 7Catley
  • 16RasoSubstituted forChidiacat 85'minutes
  • 23Cooney-Cross
  • 19Gorry
  • 5VineSubstituted forPolkinghorneat 82'minutes
  • 10van Egmond
  • 9FoordBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Luik
  • 4Polkinghorne
  • 6Wheeler
  • 8Chidiac
  • 11Fowler
  • 12Micah
  • 13Yallop
  • 17Simon
  • 20Kerr
  • 22Grant

Nigeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Nnadozie
  • 22AlozieBooked at 21mins
  • 3Ohale
  • 14Demehin
  • 2PlumptreSubstituted forOgbonnaat 77'minutes
  • 10Ucheibe
  • 18AyindeSubstituted forEcheginiat 76'minutes
  • 15Ajibade
  • 7PayneSubstituted forEbiat 90'minutes
  • 12KanuSubstituted forOshoalaat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 6OnumonuSubstituted forOkoronkwoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Oluehi
  • 4Ogbonna
  • 5Ebi
  • 8Oshoala
  • 9Oparanozie
  • 11Monday
  • 17Ordega
  • 19Echegini
  • 20Imuran
  • 21Okoronkwo
  • 23Balogun
Referee:
Esther Staubli
Attendance:
49,156

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamNigeria
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home28
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home15
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Australia 2, Nigeria 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Australia 2, Nigeria 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rasheedat Ajibade with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellie Carpenter (Australia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emily van Egmond with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Clare Hunt (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Australia 2, Nigeria 3. Alanna Kennedy (Australia) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Christy Ucheibe.

  9. Post update

    Kyra Cooney-Cross (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Christy Ucheibe (Nigeria).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Australia) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Chidiac with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Michelle Alozie.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Chidiac (Australia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alanna Kennedy with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christy Ucheibe with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emily van Egmond (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Chidiac.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Nigeria. Onome Ebi replaces Toni Payne.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Australia. Conceded by Christy Ucheibe.

  18. Post update

    Ellie Carpenter (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Chidiac (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Comments

60 comments

  • Comment posted by mt123, today at 13:30

    Ladies football is a lottery anyway. Nice win for Nigeria.

  • Comment posted by Chrisuknottm, today at 13:30

    Actually who cares....love to see the viewing figures to see how many people are actually watching anything at all despite the bombardment of hype

  • Comment posted by Manny, today at 13:30

    Well Nigeria is carrying the African flag like Morocco in the last World Cup. Quite insulting how African teams are dismissed before kick off. Now, who is the daddy?👀

  • Comment posted by Nigel Heather, today at 13:30

    Wow, that leaves Australia at risk

  • Comment posted by Strangely Brown, today at 13:29

    It's good to know that Kanu is still playing.

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 13:29

    Is Sam Kerr injured? She could have saved that game for them

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:28

    Nobody gave the Super Falcons a chance. All the pundits already thought this was a winnable game for the Matildas. Show some respect to the Nigerian team.

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 13:28

    After the euphoria of opening victories, realization has hit the hosts with New Zealand being stunned by the Philippines and now Australia losing to Nigeria. I fear there is no hope for New Zealand as Switzerland will beat them comfortably and qualify with Norway who I'm sure will beat the Philippines. But Australia, if they get Sam Kerr fit, can overcome the Canadians.

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 13:28

    Good win for the super falcons.
    A win or draw against Ireland should see them qualify for the round of 16..

  • Comment posted by femilonge1, today at 13:27

    The Super Falcons, saving African female football on the global stage. Too bad that Nigerian football is run by clownish and amateurish administrators

  • Comment posted by Travel Surfer, today at 13:27

    No surprise here; unlike most other African sides, the Nigerians have made huge progress over the last few years. Hopefully, they will reach the quarter finals and even beyond.

  • Comment posted by Robinson Lagos , today at 13:24

    My Naija people, we always represent, next phase pls.

    • Reply posted by Pluto man, today at 13:30

      Pluto man replied:
      Una don reach here too. Make una nor cast am oh 😆😆😆. Pluto way

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 13:24

    The skill on show was amazing and meant a high scoring high calibre game. Passes going all angles and shots from distance from.anywhere. Top footy

  • Comment posted by Marco Nous, today at 13:23

    Great win for the Super Falcons, even though the ref tried to whistle them off the park and let the Aussies away with murder. From an unbiased Kiwi.

  • Comment posted by kaosommadawn, today at 13:22

    Kennedy scored late once yes, but she was partly at fault for 2 of Nigeria's goals. Why does the coach tell them one of the key points of defending is NOT to let the ball bounce in the penalty box? Now Australia face a real battle to get through having to face Canada next.

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 13:22

    Classic Australia.

    Walking into that thinking they were owed a win and taken to the cleaners.

    Good stuff Nigeria!

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 13:20

    Many might see this as a shock win. But watching Nigeria against Canada would suggest otherwise. For Nigeria, it's always been about selection and managing the talents they've got. Can they realize their full potential in this world cup? it's balanced enough. From their very reliable goalkeeper to a compact defence, a mobile mid field and a scary attack, this team should deliver more than ever.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:19

    What an amazing game. The skill, the misplaced passes, the pace, the technical abilities. Absolutely amazing, I will never watch mens football again

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 13:29

      bensondog replied:
      did you go to game?

  • Comment posted by Olu, today at 13:19

    I had to register just to comment. The Super Falcons have made me proud as a Nigerian.

    • Reply posted by CorneliusR, today at 13:28

      CorneliusR replied:
      Incredible result.. and Nigeria always have the best kits, too. Very good result.. from an England fan.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland21102024
2New Zealand21011103
3Philippines210112-13
4Norway201101-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria21103214
2Canada21102114
3Australia21013303
4Ireland200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008086
2Japan22007076
3Costa Rica200205-50
4Zambia2002010-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11001013
2England11001013
3China100101-10
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA21104134
2Netherlands21102114
3Portugal21012113
4Vietnam200205-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil11004043
2France10100001
3Jamaica10100001
4Panama100104-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden11002113
2Italy11001013
3South Africa100112-10
4Argentina100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany11006063
2Colombia11002023
3South Korea100102-20
4Morocco100106-60
View full Women's World Cup tables

