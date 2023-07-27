Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).
ArgentinaArgentina0South AfricaSouth Africa0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 4-4-2
Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Noxolo Cesane (South Africa).
Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, South Africa. Karabo Dhlamini tries a through ball, but Jermaine Seoposenwe is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Bongeka Gamede (South Africa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hildah Magaia with a cross following a corner.
Corner, South Africa. Conceded by Miriam Mayorga.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Philippines
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Norway
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nigeria
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|4
|Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|Japan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|4
|Zambia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Haiti
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|USA
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Vietnam
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brazil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|France
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Jamaica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Panama
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Argentina
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Colombia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0