Kylian Mbappe: Al Hilal 'make £259m offer' for PSG and France forward

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, reports the Press Association.

The 24-year-old France captain, who has a year left on his contract, has refused to sign an extension at the French champions and was not part of the pre-season tour to Japan.

PSG want to sell Mbappe now rather than let him leave for free next summer.

Neymar's £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 is the current record.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

96 comments

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Johnny_Lee, today at 12:04

    The fact that this money is NOTHING to the Saudi's should tell us everything we need to know about their unfathomable wealth. If they're doing this with footballers, imagine what they're doing with politicians, real estate, etc.

  • Comment posted by Craig Daffern, today at 12:04

    Means nothing if Mbappe says no.

  • Comment posted by Rok90, today at 12:04

    i blame sky sports for starting this. they inflated money with football in 1992 which has lead to these obscene amounts

  • Comment posted by Dead Winter, today at 12:04

    I've said this many times, the Saudi Pro league is the new super league. It's been disguised, but the best talent will flow there. Teams like Newcastle are just a decoy. You saw what happened with LIV this is exactly the same and it will be an accelerated change. In 3 years the premiership will all be in the past!

  • Comment posted by kfg, today at 12:04

    Wow..The World has gone mad.

  • Comment posted by hackershouse, today at 12:04

    Bargain!

  • Comment posted by _ _, today at 12:03

    Madness

  • Comment posted by AA, today at 12:03

    Players are traded like cattle in all leagues, now is time for oil money to talk

  • Comment posted by Badmintontyke, today at 12:03

    I really should review my streaming sub subscriptions!
    Football is finished

  • Comment posted by RichKid77, today at 12:03

    But can he do it on a hot, sweaty night in Riyadh?

  • Comment posted by MW, today at 12:03

    If he goes there then you know nothing but cash motivates him and good riddance

  • Comment posted by icelticghost, today at 12:03

    lol lol 😂😂 those saudis are nuts🤪. Remember when they used to say football was the working class game lol.

  • Comment posted by Duggees TV , today at 12:03

    Money ruined football

  • Comment posted by Ronaldo7, today at 12:03

    How much is Haaland worth then £500 Million!

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 12:03

    You’d like to think this won’t happen, although let’s face it, he took the money at PSG rather than testing himself in a prior league so guessing he will do the same again. Such a waste of his talent

  • Comment posted by grumpyman1978, today at 12:02

    Financial Fair Play?

    • Reply posted by Boxing Kangaroo, today at 12:03

      Boxing Kangaroo replied:
      Don’t think it applies in the Middle East

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 12:02

    Man!! Imagine getting much money from a 9-6 office job!
    Mbappe should take it! Go for a few seasons then head to Madrid!

  • Comment posted by gooner chris, today at 12:02

    Time for Arteta to bid £259,000,001 😂

  • Comment posted by fatboyslim, today at 12:02

    He doesn't want to be at the club, if someone willing to pay silly money then sell him.

