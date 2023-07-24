Last updated on .From the section European Football

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, reports the Press Association.

The 24-year-old France captain, who has a year left on his contract, has refused to sign an extension at the French champions and was not part of the pre-season tour to Japan.

PSG want to sell Mbappe now rather than let him leave for free next summer.

Neymar's £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 is the current record.

More to follow.