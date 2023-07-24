Kylian Mbappe: Al Hilal 'make £259m offer' for PSG and France forward
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have made a world record £259m bid for Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, reports the Press Association.
The 24-year-old France captain, who has a year left on his contract, has refused to sign an extension at the French champions and was not part of the pre-season tour to Japan.
PSG want to sell Mbappe now rather than let him leave for free next summer.
Neymar's £200m move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 is the current record.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment
Football is finished
Mbappe should take it! Go for a few seasons then head to Madrid!