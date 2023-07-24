Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England play Denmark in their next Women's World Cup game in Sydney on Friday, 28 July at 09:30 BST - looking for a second win to put them on the brink of the last 16.

The game will be shown live on BBC One with commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, with both available on the BBC Sport website. Build-up begins at 09:00.

There will also be live text commentary.

Sarina Wiegman's side narrowly beat Haiti 1-0 in their group opener.

England's final Group D game is against China at 12:00 BST in Adelaide on Tuesday, 1 August. That match will be on ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live commentary.