England v Denmark: When Lionesses play next at Women's World Cup and how to watch
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
England play Denmark in their next Women's World Cup game in Sydney on Friday, 28 July at 09:30 BST - looking for a second win to put them on the brink of the last 16.
The game will be shown live on BBC One with commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, with both available on the BBC Sport website. Build-up begins at 09:00.
There will also be live text commentary.
Sarina Wiegman's side narrowly beat Haiti 1-0 in their group opener.
England's final Group D game is against China at 12:00 BST in Adelaide on Tuesday, 1 August. That match will be on ITV and BBC Radio 5 Live commentary.