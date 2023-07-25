Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

One of Max Watters' four goals for Barnsley last season came in the 4-2 derby win over Sheffield Wednesday in March

Barnsley have signed strikers Max Watters and Andrew Dallas on three-year deals.

Watters, 24, ended last season on loan at the Tykes, scoring four goals in 19 league appearances, and has joined for an undisclosed fee from Cardiff.

Scot Dallas, 24, scored 32 goals in 77 National League games for the Moors and ended 2022-23 on loan at Chesterfield.

"I'm buzzing to finally be in the door and to get to work straight away," Dallas told the club website. external-link

He joins League One Barnsley on a free transfer, after his deal with Solihull expired.

