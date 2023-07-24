Joe Anderson: Sunderland centre-back joins Shrewsbury Town on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town have signed central defender Joe Anderson on a season-long loan from Sunderland.
The 22-year-old made his Championship debut in February and has made four senior appearances for Sunderland in total - all as a substitute.
Anderson is now in line for a chance to play regular first-team football in League One.
"It is definitely the right club for me to come to for the next stage of my career," he told the Shrews' website.
Head coach Matt Taylor said: "He is a young player with a really bright future ahead of him, so I feel very fortunate to have secured him for the season.
"This will be a big season for Joe and will hopefully be his breakthrough year in men's football."
Find all the latest football transferson our dedicated page.