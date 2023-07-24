Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Ross Tierney has scored goals against Celtic and Rangers for Motherwell

Walsall have signed Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Ross Tierney on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Tierney, 22, has played 32 league games for Motherwell, mostly from the bench, and scored four goals since being signed from Bohemians in January 2022.

"I want to play games, kick on here at Walsall and have a good season," he told the Saddlers website. external-link

"I'm an energetic, attacking midfielder and like to link up with the strikers."

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler said: "He's had a fantastic first initial spell of his career and now it's about going again.

"He's been desperate to come down to England and show what he's all about, so we feel very fortunate to have him here."

