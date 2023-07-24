Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Scott Malone spent a total of five and a half years at Millwall over two spells

Gillingham have signed former Millwall and Cardiff City defender Scott Malone.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after being released by Millwall at the end of last season and has made more than 400 senior appearances for nine clubs.

He spent the past three seasons at Millwall, the first on loan from Derby, and played 118 games for the club.

He has played in the top four tiers of English football after spending the 2017-18 season with Huddersfield Town when they were in the Premier League.

League Two Gillingham have not disclosed the length of Malone's contract.

