Carlos Mendes Gomes played for Fleetwood in League One last season, on loan from Luton Town

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Carlos Mendes Gomes from Premier League side Luton Town on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Senegal but grew up in Manchester, started out at Morecambe and becomes the Trotters' seventh summer signing.

Mendes Gomes scored nine goals in 37 games on loan at Bolton's fellow League One side Fleetwood last season.

"He's someone who has been on our radar for a long time," boss Ian Evatt said. external-link

"Carlos is coming to us from a Premier League club with experience of playing in the Championship and League One.

"He's a proven performer in our current division and, at just 24, someone we believe is capable of going higher again and progressing on this journey with us."

During his two seasons with the Hatters he scored two goals in 15 games, having impressed with 18 goals in 91 at Morecambe.

