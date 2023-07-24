Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Juan Delgado worked with Owls boss Xisco Munoz at former club Gimnastic de Tarragona

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Chile international defender Juan Delgado from Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira, with the terms of the deal undisclosed.

The 30-year-old has 13 caps for his native country, and worked under new Owls boss Xisco Munoz at Spanish side Gimnastic de Tarragona.

Delgado has played more than 300 senior games, for the likes of Colo Colo in Chile and Mexican side Club Necaxa.

His last appearance for Chile came at right-back against Bolivia in June.

