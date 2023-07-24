Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Andre Vidigal won promotion with Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands

Stoke City have signed forward Andre Vidigal from Portuguese club Maritimo for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who represented Portugal at under-21 level and can play through the middle or as a winger, has signed a three-year contract.

He was previously at Dutch club Fortuna Sittard and had spells on loan with Estoril in Portugal and Cypriot outfit Apoel Nicosia.

"This is an exciting new challenge for me," he told the Stoke website. external-link

"I believe that Stoke City is a club with ambitions that match my own, which is to play at the highest level."

