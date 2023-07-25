Last updated on .From the section Watford

Ismaila Sarr scored six times in his debut season with Watford, including two against Liverpool

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr has completed a move to French side Marseille for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old scored 34 goals in 131 appearances for the Hornets after joining from Rennes in August 2019.

Sarr, who helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations last year, joined Watford for a club record fee of £27m and played for them in the Premier League in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

He scored 10 times in 39 appearances last season for the Championship side.

