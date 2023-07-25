Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Sullay Kaikai made 11 appearances for Crystal Palace after coming through their academy

League One side Cambridge United have signed forward Sullay Kaikai after he left MK Dons earlier this summer.

The 27-year-old joins the club for a second time, having made 30 loan appearances for the U's in the 2014-15 season, scoring six times.

Kaikai began his career at Crystal Palace before spells with Dutch side NAC Breda, Blackpool and Wycombe.

"I did well the first time I was here so I want to replicate that and have a strong season," said Kaikai.

"The way the manager wants to play will suit me down to a tee, having that freedom in the final third, so I am really looking forward to it."

Last season Kaikai scored two goals in 14 appearances after joining the Dons in January. He becomes the U's fifth signing of the summer.

"I am delighted to be welcoming Sullay back with us and believe his athleticism, attacking qualities and attitude make him a brilliant addition," said Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner.

"He manipulates the ball well in tight spaces, dribbles at pace and will create and score goals."