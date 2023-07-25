Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

A return to Cardiff would see Kieffer Moore (R) unite with Wales team-mate Aaron Ramsey

Cardiff City are keen for Wales striker Kieffer Moore to return to the club from Premier League side Bournemouth.

The Championship club have made their interest in the 30-year-old known to the Cherries, who they sold Moore to for an undisclosed fee in January 2022.

Moore helped Bournemouth to promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

But the Torquay-born former lifeguard has only made 12 starts and 19 substitute appearances in the league at Bournemouth, netting eight goals.

It is now thought the 34-times capped Wales centre forward is surplus to requirements under new Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

Cardiff have expressed their interest to Bournemouth, but they are only able to sign Moore on loan due to the remnants of a Football League embargo, which means they cannot pay a fee for a player and are limited to loans or free agents. This sanction will be lifted in January 2024.

The Bluebirds must now wait to see if Bournemouth would be happy to loan the player, or want to sell him now which would rule Cardiff out of contention.

Moore originally joined Cardiff for £2m from Wigan in August 2019 and scored 25 goals in 64 league appearances before heading to Bournemouth.

He has 10 international goals and a switch back to Cardiff would see him link with Wales captain Aaron Ramsey, who has rejoined the club where his career started.

New Cardiff boss Erol Bulut has already strengthened his attacking resources: Karlan Grant joined on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion; Ivory Coast international Yakou Meite, formerly of Reading, signed a two-year deal; and they recruited Canada's Ike Ugbo, who was once on Chelsea's books, on a season loan from Troyes.