Scott Kashket is Sutton's eighth signing of the summer transfer window

League Two club Sutton United have signed former Gillingham forward Scott Kashket following a successful trial.

Kashket, 27, was released by the Gills at the end of last season after scoring three goals in 36 appearances during a one-year spell at Priestfield.

The former Leyton Orient man has also previously had stints at Welling United, Wycombe Wanderers and Crewe Alexandra.

The U's have not disclosed the length of his contract.

