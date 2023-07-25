Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Matthew Cox has been on the bench for Brentford as back-up to first-choice keeper David Raya

Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper Matthew Cox and defender Tristan Crama on season-long loans from Premier League club Brentford.

The pair were both in the Bees side which won the Premier League Cup for Under-21 sides in May, beating Blackburn 2-1 in the final.

Cox, 20, also made four appearances for England at the Under-23 World Cup.

Crama, 21, joined Brentford from French club Beziers in 2020 and, like Cox, has yet to make a first-team appearance.

Both played against Rovers in a recent pre-season friendly, which Joey Barton's team won 1-0.

