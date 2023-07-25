Matthew Cox and Tristan Crama: Bristol Rovers sign Brentford duo on loan
Bristol Rovers have signed goalkeeper Matthew Cox and defender Tristan Crama on season-long loans from Premier League club Brentford.
The pair were both in the Bees side which won the Premier League Cup for Under-21 sides in May, beating Blackburn 2-1 in the final.
Cox, 20, also made four appearances for England at the Under-23 World Cup.
Crama, 21, joined Brentford from French club Beziers in 2020 and, like Cox, has yet to make a first-team appearance.
Both played against Rovers in a recent pre-season friendly, which Joey Barton's team won 1-0.
