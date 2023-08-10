We asked our Premier League fan community for their predictions for the 2023-24 season.

Dive in below to find out what they thought...

Arsenal

Harry Symeou, Chronicles of a Gooner external-link

Where will you finish? Second. Arsenal have come on leaps and bounds over the past 12 months and winning the title certainly isn't out of the question, but sustaining a title challenge while competing in the Champions League could prove a step too far for Mikel Arteta's men.

Young talent to break through? Ruell Walters - he made his Premier League debut last season at 16 and I'd love to see him get some minutes in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Who needs to move on? Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny, Alex Runarsson and Folarin Balogun.

Happy with your manager? He's been a breath of fresh air. There's been progress year on year and the divide that once plagued the Arsenal fanbase appears to have been mended. Arteta has united the club and nobody should underestimate the power of that connection.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

Where will you finish? All Villa fans have high hopes for this season, but balancing Europa Conference League football with Premier League will be a challenge, even for Unai Emery. However, I think progress will be made and I predict a sixth place finish.

Young talent to break through? Jaden Philogene-Bidace has really impressed in pre-season and could really make a big impact this campaign.

Who needs to move on? Some may have said Philippe Coutinho, but he has looked really sharp in pre-season and could be ideal for Europe. I would say Leander Dendonker is going to find it tough to get in the side.

Happy with your manager? Couldn't be any happier! He has been amazing since his arrival.

Bournemouth

Sam Davis, Back of the Net external-link

Where will you finish? Head says 17th, heart says we could get 14th. Always follow your heart... so 14th!

Young talent to breakthrough? We have a lot of exciting young players within the squad, but our new energetic and tenacious left-back Milos Kerkez could be the standout.

Who needs to move on? Jamal Lowe is surplus to requirements here, but would still be a decent asset for a Championship club.

Happy with your manager? Yet to manage a competitive game, but the signs are encouraging. Very highly thought of, the football is certainly more offensive and better on the eye.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

Where will you finish? 12th, which is fine. While it would be ideal to keep progressing each season, to beat last term's 59 points and ninth place is a tall order, especially without Ivan Toney until January, and probably David Raya. Earning fewer points would not be failure. Comfortable Premier League survival is a huge achievement.

Young talent to break through? This is a big year for Keane Lewis-Potter. The talented winger was a record signing last summer, but his first season was disrupted by injury. He has impressed in pre-season, though, and this campaign could be his Premier League breakthrough moment.

Who needs to move on? Sadly Sergi Canos. His transfer saga has dragged on all summer. He is clearly no longer in our plans and now wants to be elsewhere. He will be fondly remembered though for his huge contribution.

Happy with your manager? Extremely! Thomas Frank will go down as probably our best manager ever. Even if we were to be relegated, his job is quite rightly secure.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

Where we will finish? It would be easy to say top six, but with it being our first season in Europe, I would be happy with top 10.

Young talent to break through? It has to be Evan Ferguson as last season he was absolutely brilliant. A very mature young lad.

Who needs to move on? Well it's on everyone's mind - is he, isn't he, going to Chelsea? I hate waiting in limbo so just get on with it Moises Caicedo so we can move on.

Happy with your manager? Absolutely. Filled with drive and passion, he has been excellent in guiding Brighton into Europe.

Burnley

Joe Redmond, Turfcast external-link

Where will you finish? I always start with "I think Burnley will surprise a few people" - but everyone seems to have us finishing about 11th-15th, which is where I think we'll end up.

Young talent to break through? Jordan Beyer. Not so much for Burnley fans as we already know how good he is, but now the rest of the world will realise.

Who needs to move on? I had originally said Wout Weghorst because I think too much has happened for him to be a success at Burnley. With the news he's gone to Germany, I'm happy with everyone we have here.

Happy with your manager? 100%. Vincent Kompany is the best up-and-coming manager in world football and he will go on to win domestic and European titles.

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

Where will you finish? Sixth. There are clearly superior, more settled and experienced squads to Chelsea's in the Premier League right now.

Young talent to break through? Despite the departures of many ex-academy players, the club has managed to sign Levi Colwill to a new contract. The sky is the limit for the young, left-footed centre back.

Who needs to move on? Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has long worn out his welcome with the club. Even though the Blues could use another striker, Lukaku does not even warrant consideration.

Happy with your manager? Mauricio Pochettino seems to have steered the team through a decent pre-season with the side looking more cohesive than last year. Hopefully he exceeds expectations.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

Where will you finish? 12th

Young talent to break through? Hopefully Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will stay and be a part of the squad this season and get the odd opportunity to show what he can do.

Who needs to move on? Jean-Philippe Mateta. Just not quite up to being a Premier League striker and we need better.

Happy with your manager? Yes, but the club must plan for next summer. Cannot always rely on Roy to step in.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

Where will you finish? Realistically if we don't sign another striker of Dominic Calvert-Lewin's quality, I can see us finishing around the bottom of the table. I trust in Sean Dyche to keep us up again though.

Young talent to break through? Lewis Dobbin has extremely impressed in pre-season.

Who needs to move on? Some may disagree with me but Everton should cash in on Alex Iwobi while they can. There's been a contract offer on the table for months and he's telling the press he wants to play Champions League football. Try scoring more than two goals a season.

Happy with your manager? I said last season if Dyche kept us up, get him a statue. He did an incredible job. I'm thrilled we got him before another club did, he certainly had his suitors.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

Where will you finish? Lower mid-table. It would be higher if we were to keep last season's superb side together, but the window's still open.

Young talent to break through Luc De Fougerolles shone in pre-season while Luke Harris and Jay Stansfield are well placed to feature in the first team.

Who needs to move on? Anthony Knockaert and Terence Kongolo are available for any Saudi Pro League sides fancying a double signing. They might even only need to spend £20m!

Happy with your manager? Marco Silva cemented his cult hero status by rejecting offers to leave Craven Cottage this summer. He's crucial to establishing Fulham in the top flight.

Liverpool

Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap external-link

Where will you finish? I could really stick my neck on the line here, but I'll play it relatively safe and say top three.

Young talent to break through? Ben Doak could be in for a huge season if he gets the right amount of game time, and hopefully the Europa League campaign will aid that.

Who needs to move on? It's a tough one because I love them all, but Joel Matip would be one I do not want to see Liverpool relying on too much this season with their new system.

Happy with your manager? Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt.

Luton Town

Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town external-link

Where will you finish? 17th. I get the feeling that there will be at the very least three worse clubs than us this season.

Young talent to break through? Joe Johnson achieved some minutes towards the end of last season. We currently have limited options and injuries in defence, so Joe may be kept around to plug some gaps at the back this season.

Who needs to move on? We have kept the core of the team, but the likes of Admiral Muskwe, Luke Freeman, Glen Rea and Dion Pereira didn't play much last season and haven't featured in pre season.

Happy with your manager? Exceedingly. He's calm and that feeds back to the players on the pitch.

Manchester City

Steven McInerney, Esteemed Kompany external-link

Where will you finish? Given what City fans have been lucky enough to witness under Pep Guardiola, it is hard not to predict another Premier League title. So first it is!

Young talent to break through? James McAtee is a wonderful, elegant player who starred on loan last season at Sheffield United. He was once described as a "David Silva clone", and you can see why. He could finally get a chance to impress.

Who needs to move on? It looks like the end for Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte. They have been huge parts of what made us good, but it feels like their City careers have reached their natural conclusion.

Happy with your manager? Possibly the greatest manager in the history of the game, so that would have to be a yes.

Manchester United

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News external-link

Where will you finish? Hopefully second. United will improve and the pressure will get to Arsenal.

Young talent to break through? Kobbie Mainoo. Despite an unfortunate injury during pre-season, he showed his ability to break up play and get the ball forward.

Who needs to move on? The writing has been on the wall for Harry Maguire and if he has any hope of salvaging his England career, he needs to make the move to West Ham.

Happy with your manager? Erik ten Hag did a fantastic job in his first season, but expectations are now greater. It's too early to say, but I think he is the man to bring the Premier League title back to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC external-link

Where will we finish? Fourth to sixth. I believe this would be considered a very good back-to-back season of European football with fifth potentially still getting you Champions League in 2024-25. It would show growth and would allow us take the next step in the project.

Young talent to break through? Elliot Anderson is ready for first-team football, arguably our best player over pre-season and at 20 years old it could be his time to set the Premier League alight! Keep an eye on Lewis Miley too….

Who needs to move on? We have a few players who are surplus to requirements. Ryan Fraser has been banished from the first team and has been training with the U21s for over six months. Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick have no future at the club either.

Happy with you manager?:Absolutely!! Eddie Howe is going nowhere and the fans are 100% behind him. We love Wor Eddie!

Nottingham Forest

Saveena Johal, Punjabi Forest external-link

Where will you finish? 15th - a touch higher than last season. We saw how unforgiving the Premier League can be in the last campaign, and finishing a few places clear of relegation will be enough for us for the second year running as we reacclimatise.

Young talent to break through? Aaron Donnelly looked promising during pre-season, and could potentially emerge as a rising player.

Who needs to move on? Jonjo Shelvey. He didn't add an awful lot, instead hindering our performances last season.

Happy with your manager? I'm still delighted with Steve Cooper. I'm convinced his integrity, desire and hard work will continue in his pursuit to embed us into top-flight football.

Sheffield United

Ben Meakin, BladesPod external-link

Where will you finish? Bottom three barring a miracle or some incredible transfer business. I just do not see how a side can absorb the loss of so many difference-makers from last season and hope to be particularly competitive.

Young talent to break through? Striker Will Osula is a raw talent who may well be playing out of necessity at the start of the season, but hopefully he will be part of the first-team squad on merit come the end of it.

Who needs to move on? The owner: He has been openly trying to sell for over a year, but nothing has materialised yet.

Happy with your manager? Very. Paul Heckingbottom continues to conduct himself with utmost decorum and his experience as the under-23 manager is very evident by the amount of academy players who have broken through in recent seasons.

Tottenham Hotspur

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose external-link

Where will you finish? Fifth. I believe playing no European football will greatly benefit Spurs, but Ange Postecoglou's methods will take some time for the players to get used to.

Young talent to break through? Destiny Udogie. The 20-year-old left-back will quickly establish himself as a first-team regular at Spurs - and with his pace, power and ball interceptions, will become a fan favourite too.

Who needs to move on? Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman has now failed to establish himself under five different managers.

Happy with your manager? Delighted. It's a breath of fresh air to have a manager who believes in attacking, front-foot football.

West Ham United

James Jones, We Are West Ham external-link

Where will you finish? I think the best we can hope at the moment is mid-table. The team is weaker than it was last season, but I think we do have enough still to compete away from the bottom three. If we can strengthen well enough before the end of transfer window, we may have enough then to push on further.

Young talent to break through? Divin Mubama. He's had a really impressive pre-season and has reportedly been told he won't be going out on loan. There are some high hopes for him at the club.

Who needs to move on? We can't afford to let anyone else go - so no-one!

Happy with your manager? We can't ignore that David Moyes ended our 43-year wait for silverware, but also can't ignore that the style of football and the transfer strategy isn't going to kick-start a trophy-laden era at the club. He has taken us as far as he can and he'll always be a legend for taking us far as he did.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

Where will you finish? Wolves finished 13th last season and, at this point in time, I'd be happy with similar this campaign. Wolves are unbeaten in pre-season and I think they could surprise many of those that have already written them off. With a few clever additions and they could be pushing into the top half.

Young talent to break through? There are two youngsters I'm looking forward to seeing this season: Joe Hodge and Joao Gomes - both midfielders and both competing for a starting position. They've put in impressive performances recently and it's exciting to see more.

Who needs to move on? We've had so many departures we can't really afford to lose any more! I expect Jonny and Daniel Podence to depart, but I feel we do need two or three additions to give us more squad depth.

Happy with your manager? The only thing I can really say on Gary O'Neil is that we have no choice but to get behind him. It is a massive roll of the dice and I do hope it turns out to be a genius appointment - or else we are in very big trouble.