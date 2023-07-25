Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Tayo Edun featured 13 times for Blackburn last season, with his final outing of the campaign coming in an FA Cup tie on 31 January

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed left-back Tayo Edun from Championship side Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances in all competitions over the course of a two-year spell at Ewood Park.

He has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley, with the option of a third year, and is Charlton's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

A former Fulham trainee, Edun has also spent time at Ipswich and Lincoln City.

"He's a player that we've chased for quite a while and I'm glad that it's all done," Addicks boss Dean Holden told the club website. external-link

"He's going to be a leader who really drives the rest of the players on alongside him."

