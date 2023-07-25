Tayo Edun: Charlton sign left-back from Blackburn Rovers
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
League One club Charlton Athletic have signed left-back Tayo Edun from Championship side Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old made 34 appearances in all competitions over the course of a two-year spell at Ewood Park.
He has agreed a two-year contract at The Valley, with the option of a third year, and is Charlton's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.
A former Fulham trainee, Edun has also spent time at Ipswich and Lincoln City.
"He's a player that we've chased for quite a while and I'm glad that it's all done," Addicks boss Dean Holden told the club website.
"He's going to be a leader who really drives the rest of the players on alongside him."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.