Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Jeremy Sarmiento played for Ecuador in all three of their group games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

West Bromwich Albion have made Brighton & Hove Albion winger Jeremy Sarmiento their first summer signing.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has joined the Baggies on a season's loan - just 11 days before the start of the new Championship campaign.

Albion's close season market moves had so far only involved Dara O'Shea and Karlan Grant leaving the club.

They released Jake Livermore and Tom Rogic at the end of last season, after coming ninth in the Championship.

Having said they would only be looking at signing players on loan because of a cash-flow shortage, boss Carlos Corberan now has his first summer capture.

"I am very pleased to have signed a talented player from a Premier League club," he said. "He is an exciting player, who has great maturity for someone so young.

"The fact he has already played in the Premier League and at a World Cup gives me the confidence that he has the personality and desire required to keep developing his skills.

"He is a versatile attacker who can play on either wing, as well as through the middle as a 10. His flexibility to play to a high standard in three different positions will be important."

Madrid-born Sarmiento, who was in the Charlton Athletic academy, made 12 appearances in the Premier League for the Seagulls last season, as well playing in all group fixtures at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.