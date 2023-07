Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wrexham hosted a record crowd of 9,511 for a women's domestic fixture in Wales when they faced Connah's Quay Nomads in March

Wrexham will host Swansea City in their opening game of the new Genero Adran Premier season.

The Dragons secured promotion with victory over Briton Ferry Llansawel in a play-off after securing the Adran North title.

Cardiff Met face Cardiff City in an opening day capital city derby on Sunday, 17 September.

Pontypridd United are at home to The New Saints while Barry Town travel to Aberystwyth in the other opening games.

Matchday 1 - Sunday 17 September

Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town United

Cardiff Met v Cardiff City

Pontypridd United v The New Saints

Wrexham v Swansea City

Matchday 2 - Sunday 24 September

Cardiff City v Aberystwyth Town

Pontypridd United v Wrexham

Swansea City v Barry Town United

Cardiff Met v The New Saints

Matchday 3 - Sunday 1 October

Aberystwyth Town v Pontypridd United

Barry Town United v Wrexham

Cardiff City v The New Saints

Cardiff Met v Swansea City

Matchday 4 - Sunday 8 October

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town

Swansea City v Pontypridd United

The New Saints v Barry Town United

Wrexham v Cardiff City

Matchday 5 - Sunday 22 October

Aberystwyth Town v Wrexham

Barry Town United v Cardiff Met

Pontypridd United v Cardiff City

The New Saints v Swansea City

Matchday 6 - Sunday 29 October

Aberystwyth Town v Swansea City

Cardiff City v Barry Town United

Cardiff Met v Pontypridd United

Wrexham v The New Saints

Matchday 7 - Sunday 5 November

Cardiff Met v Wrexham

Pontypridd United v Barry Town United

Swansea City v Cardiff City

The New Saints v Aberystwyth Town

Matchday 8 - Sunday 19 November

Barry Town United v Aberystwyth Town

Cardiff City v Cardiff Met

Swansea City v Wrexham

The New Saints v Pontypridd United

Matchday 9 - Sunday 17 December

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff City

Barry Town United v Swansea City

The New Saints v Cardiff Met

Wrexham v Pontypridd United

Matchday 10 - Sunday 14 January

Pontypridd United v Aberystwyth Town

Swansea City v Cardiff Met

The New Saints v Cardiff City

Wrexham v Barry Town United

Matchday 11 - Sunday 21 January

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met

Barry Town United v The New Saints

Cardiff City v Wrexham

Pontypridd United v Swansea City

Matchday 12 - Sunday 28 January

Cardiff City v Pontypridd United

Cardiff Met v Barry Town United

Swansea City v The New Saints

Wrexham v Aberystwyth Town

Matchday 13 - Sunday 4 February

Barry Town United v Cardiff City

Pontypridd United v Cardiff Met

Swansea City v Aberystwyth Town

The New Saints v Wrexham

Round 14 - Sunday 11 February

Aberystwyth Town v The New Saints

Barry Town United v Pontypridd United

Cardiff City v Swansea City

Wrexham v Cardiff Met