Newly promoted Championship side Airdrieonians secured a thrilling 3-2 win at Inverness

St Johnstone were dumped out of the Viaplay Cup as Ayr United stunned the Scottish Premiership side in Group A.

George Stanger had the Championship team in the lead after 29 minutes, before Max Kucheriavyi levelled for the hosts.

However, Ayr would have a crucial say as Ben Dempsey struck, before having a late penalty saved.

Elsewhere, St Mirren left it late to edge by Cowdenbeath while Livingston thrashed Cove Rangers 5-0.

Group A

St Johnstone's Steven MacLean, setting out on his first full season as a manager, would have been wishing for a League Cup run to boost the Premiership club. However, Tuesday's loss to Ayr will have done the opposite.

The defeat leaves them unable to catch Stirling Albion who currently occupy second on seven points with a game left, while the Binos face St Johnstone in their final game hoping to secure progression.

Ayr, who face Alloa Athletic next, are in the driving seat to do that as group winners now, though.

In the group's other game on Tuesday, Alloa recorded a 3-1 victory away to Stenhousemuir for their first points of the section.

Adam Brown opened the scoring for the hosts at Ochilview, only for Steven Buchanan to level before the break.

Veteran striker Conor Sammon put the visitors ahead before Morgyn Neill's header made sure of the points.

Group B

A first-half Kai Fotheringham goal was enough to bring a little bit of light to Dundee United's League Cup campaign as Falkirk were edged out.

A poor back pass was pounced upon for the winner as Jim Goodwin's side finished their campaign on six points.

While they currently top Group B, Jim Goodwin's side are all-but out as Partick Thistle, Falkirk, Spartans and Peterhead all have the chance of finishing above them.

Group C

Livingston's 5-0 demolition of Cove Rangers ensured a grandstand finish in Group C.

Headers from Tom Parkes, Ayo Obileye and Bruce Anderson set them on their way, before two Stephen Kelly efforts sealed an emphatic win for David Martindale's men.

In the group's other game, Clyde were beaten 2-1 by Brechin City.

Ewan Loudon headed the hosts in front just before the break, before Gray McGrath doubled the advantage moments after the restart. Euan Cameron grabbed a quick reply but Clyde could not produce a comeback.

Hamilton Academical top the section on eight points, with Livingston on seven and Cove on six with three games to play. Accies face the Aberdeen side in their final game while Livingston host Clyde.

Group D

Kelty Hearts defeated Stranraer 2-0 to keep their progression hopes alive. Tiwi Daramola and Craig Johnston were on target with the goals.

The result means Ross County, Greenock Morton and Kelty are all locked on six points each with one game remaining.

Group E

Airdrieonians kept up their stunning 100% start to the campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Rhys McCabe's men were cruising in the Highlands thanks to two quickfire goals from Cammy Ballantyne and Charlie Telfer.

Charlie Gilmour pulled one back for Billy Dodds' men before Billy McKay levelled from the spot. However, Airdrie would not be denied the three points as Nikolay Todorov struck with seconds remaining.

The Lanarkshire side are now clear in first spot, with just a draw needed against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday to secure progression that now seems highly likely. Anything but a win for Dundee against Dumbarton on Wednesday would crown Airdrie group winners.

Inverness now looked destined to exit.

Group F

Dunfermline Athletic surged to the top of Group F with a 3-0 victory away to Albion Rovers.

Josh Edwards, Craig Wighton and Taylor Sutherland supplied the goals that mean the Fife side finish the group on eight points.

Despite currently being top, progression is not secured with Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers still able to jump above them with two games remaining each.

Group G

Queen's Park thrashed Elgin City 5-0 for their first group win as East Fife edged Queen of the South on penalties after a goalless encounter in Dumfries.

Ruari Paton netted a first-half double at Lesser Hampden for Queen's, before completing his hat-trick eight minutes after the break.

The former Queen of the South man was unplayable and soon added a fourth before Charlie Fox rounded off a five-star showing.

It's Queen's v Queens on Saturday with both sides still able to finish second.

Group H

Toyosi Olusanya's last-gasp goal could prove priceless for St Mirren as they edged by Cowdenbeath at Central Park.

In the section's other match, Stuart Morrison, Roberto Nditi and Josh Skelly were on target as Forfar beat Arbroath 3-1. Jay Bird netted for the visitors to make the game 1-1.

Tuesday's results leave Forfar top of the section on nine points with St Mirren trailing by three points. Both teams face off in Paisley on Saturday in a mouth-watering contest.