Omari Patrick: Winger joins Sutton United after exit from Carlisle
Last updated on .From the section Sutton United
Sutton United have signed winger Omari Patrick following his exit from Carlisle United.
The 27-year-old scored 21 goals in 109 appearances for Carlisle during two spells, but turned down the offer of a new deal this summer.
He scored a crucial goal during last season's League Two play-off final as the Cumbrians beat Stockport on penalties and sealed promotion .
Patrick's former clubs include Bradford City, Yeovil Town and Burton Albion.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.