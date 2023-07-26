Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Omari Patrick came on at Wembley during the League Two play-off final and scored a crucial goal for Carlisle to send the game to penalties

Sutton United have signed winger Omari Patrick following his exit from Carlisle United.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals in 109 appearances for Carlisle during two spells, but turned down the offer of a new deal this summer.

He scored a crucial goal during last season's League Two play-off final as the Cumbrians beat Stockport on penalties and sealed promotion .

Patrick's former clubs include Bradford City, Yeovil Town and Burton Albion.

