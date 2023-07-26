Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Declan Gallagher was told he would not be guaranteed a St Mirren start

Dundee United have signed Scotland capped centre-half Declan Gallagher from St Mirren, with manager Jim Goodwin describing it as "a great coup" for the relegated club.

The Paisley club will receive an undisclosed fee for 32-year-old, with manager Stephen Robinson poised to immediately sign a replacement.

Gallagher played 32 times for the Premiership side last season.

Goodwin said strengthening the right side of his defence was a priority.

"When we heard about Declan's availability, it was a no-brainer," he told his club website.

"He's a very experienced defender who has played the majority of his career in the top flight and was involved with the national team recently."

Gallagher, capped nine times for Scotland, joined St Mirren from Aberdeen last summer.

He started their opening Viaplay Cup defeat by Montrose this season, was a substitute in their win over Arbroath but was not involved on Tuesday against Cowdenbeath.

Robinson told his club website: "Declan had an opportunity arise to move to Dundee United and he's from Dundee, so it's something that works well for him.

"He hasn't played as much as he wanted to since the World Cup and we couldn't guarantee him those minutes. I've worked with Declan for a long time and I couldn't deny him the opportunity to move closer to home with his family and the chance to get more game time.

"We will receive a fee for Declan and have already targeted a replacement that we hope to sign today subject to a medical."