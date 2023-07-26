Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibs have already met continental opposition in pre-season, beating Groningen in a friendly

Both legs of Hibernian's Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Inter Club d'Escaldes will be broadcast live by BBC Scotland.

Thursday's first leg in Andorra will be shown on iPlayer and on the BBC Sport Scotland website, with coverage starting at 16:00 BST.

The return leg in Leith will be shown on the BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer starting at 19:00.

Kick-off at Easter Road next Thursday is 19:15.

There'll also be a live text commentary of both legs on the BBC Scotland sport website, plus clips of the Easter Road action on social media channels.

Sportscene's coverage from the second leg will be presented by Iona Ballantyne with Alasdair Lamont and Michael Stewart in the commentary box.

Hibs defeated Andorran opposition the last time they were in Europe in 2021, following up a 3-0 win over Santa Coloma at Easter Road with a 2-1 victory away from home.