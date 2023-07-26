Jacob Bruun Larsen: Burnley close in on deal for Hoffenheim winger
Burnley are closing in on a season-long loan deal to sign winger Jacob Bruun Larsen from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.
Denmark international Bruun Larsen, who has won six caps, played 14 times last season, scoring once as Hoffenheim finished 12th in the German league.
He previously spent four seasons at Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup and German Super Cup.
In a busy summer, Bruun Larsen, 24, would become Burnley's ninth summer signing for the newly promoted Clarets.
