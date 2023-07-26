Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Jacob Bruun Larsen scored one goal in 14 games for Hoffenheim last season

Burnley are closing in on a season-long loan deal to sign winger Jacob Bruun Larsen from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Denmark international Bruun Larsen, who has won six caps, played 14 times last season, scoring once as Hoffenheim finished 12th in the German league.

He previously spent four seasons at Borussia Dortmund where he won the German Cup and German Super Cup.

In a busy summer, Bruun Larsen, 24, would become Burnley's ninth summer signing for the newly promoted Clarets.