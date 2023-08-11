Last updated on .From the section Football

Adama Traore made 200 appearances for Wolves

Former Wolves winger Adama Traore is considering a deal to join Fulham on a free transfer but also has offers from two other unnamed Premier League clubs.

Traore, 27, is available on a free transfer after leaving Wolves at the end of his contract this summer.

The Spaniard played 200 games after joining the Molineux side from Middlesbrough five years ago.

However, BBC Sport understands there is interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, where Traore would prefer to move.

Though no formal offers have been made, the former Aston Villa and Barcelona player has been in contact with officials from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

The maximum number of foreign players permitted in Saudi Arabia is eight per club, which could make it difficult for some teams to register Traore, given the lavish recruitment spree undertaken across the Saudi Pro League this summer.