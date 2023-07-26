Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Richarlison scored three goals for Tottenham last season

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says Richarlison has "all the attributes" he wants in a striker after the Brazilian scored a pre-season hat-trick.

Spurs beat Lion City Sailors 5-1 at Singapore National Stadium to finish their tour of Asia with a victory.

Richarlison was a second-half substitute and scored two goals within eight minutes before scoring a third in stoppage time.

"I really like him [as a player], said Postecoglou in Singapore.

Shawal Anuar put the Sailors into a surprise lead on 14 minutes before England captain Harry Kane equalised with a penalty after midfielder Pape Matar Sarr was brought down in the area at the end of the first half.

Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso claimed Spurs' fourth goal when he drove home a loose ball in the six-yard box after 73 minutes.

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton for £60m last summer and has scored three goals for the club in 35 appearances.

Australian Postecoglou, who took over as manager at the start of July, said the 26-year-old's main attributes were his strength and work ethic, adding: "He's always in the right areas.

"I've really got a lot of time for him and he's one of the players I'm really looking forward to working with. You try to picture your players playing the football you want to play and I certainly think he can."

Richarlison said he "felt good" and thinks this season could be a turning point in his Spurs career.

"Last season, I had too many injuries - but now I feel good. My body is good and I am so happy," he said. "Singapore has been so good for me and for the group."

Postecoglou made 11 changes at half-time and Richarlison's first goal fell to him from Lo Celso's deflected effort, with his second coming shortly after as he pounced on a weak clearance to head in.

He was twice denied a hat-trick goal by the offside flag but his persistence paid off when he burst through the Sailors' defence to coolly flick home his third.

The comfortable victory handed Postecoglou his first win in charge, after they were beaten by Premier League rivals West Ham in their opening pre-season game last week in Perth, Australia.

Their match with Leicester City in Bangkok, Thailand was cancelled because of a waterlogged pitch and Postecoglou's side will now travel home to face Shakhtar Donetsk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6 August.

Earlier on Wednesday, news broke that UK billionaire Joe Lewis, whose family trust owns Tottenham, will appear in a US court to face insider trading charges.

Spurs declined to comment on the matter, saying it was not a club issue, with Postecoglou adding: "It doesn't affect me in terms of what I'm trying to do."